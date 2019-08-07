Atmos Energy names Akers to succeed Haefner as CEO

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) appoints current Executive VP Kevin Akers as its new CEO effective Oct. 1.

Current CEO Mike Haefner is stepping down as President and CEO to focus on a recent health issue, and will retire Jan. 1 from the company and the board.

ATO says it had planned for the succession when Akers was promoted to Executive VP last November after 29 years at the company.

Haefner became ATO's President and CEO in October 2017 following two years as President and COO; he joined the company in 2008 as senior VP of human resources.