Innovative Industrial Q2 revenue more than doubles

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Q2 FFO of $4.69M, or 48 cents per share, improved from $1.74M, or 26 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Per-share FFO matched the consensus estimate.

Q2 revenue of $8.62M exceeds the average analyst estimate of $8.37M and more than doubled from $3.31M a year earlier.

Q2 total expenses increase to $4.55M from $2.08M a year ago.

Since Jan. 1, 2019, IIPR has acquired 15 properties and committed additional investments in existing properties, representing an aggregate investment of ~$167.3M.

Conference call on Aug. 8 at 1:00 PM ET.

