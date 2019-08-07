Invesco Mortgage posts Q2 economic return of 2.3%

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Q2 core EPS of 46 cents beat the average analyst estimate of 45 cents and slips from 47 cents in Q1.

Q2 book value per common share of $16.21 vs $16.29 at the end of Q1.

Economic return of 2.3% during the quarter and 12.0% for H1.

"Despite volatile market conditions during the quarter, our diversified portfolio and dynamic hedging strategy combined to keep our book value relatively stable at $16.21," said CEO John Anzalone.

Q2 net interest income of $73.0M fell from $74.1M in Q1; average net interest margin of 1.16% vs. 1.26%.

Conference call on Aug. 8 at 9:00 AM ET.

