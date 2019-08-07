Applied Opto +5.8% on better-than-expected loss

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) is up 5.8% postmarket after turning in a loss not as bad as expected and some sequential improvement in its Q2 report.

Revenue was cut in half to $43.4M; gross margin fell to 24.3% from last year's 38.6%, but rose from 23.4% in Q1.

And the company swung to a non-GAAP net loss of $5.2M from year-ago income of $12.9M (but better than Q1's loss of $5.4M).

Revenue came in within the guidance range and “The data-center demand environment remained consistent with our expectations and we secured five new data-center design wins," says CEO Thompson Lin.

Revenue breakout: Datacenter, $31.8M (down 53.9%); CATV, $9.8M (down 30.8%); Telecom, $1.63M (down 60.8%); FTTH, $16,000 (down 90.4%); Other, $141,000 (down 48.7%).

For Q3, it's guiding to revenue of $46M-$49M (just light of consensus for $49.6M), gross margin of 27-29%, and EPS of -$0.21 to -$0.28 (vs. expectations for -$0.28).

