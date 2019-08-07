Samsung unveils two Galaxy Note 10 models

Samsung (OTC:SSNNF,OTC:SSNLF) unveils its Galaxy Note 10 at today's launch event.

The Note comes in two sizes: the 6.3-inch standard model and 6.8-inch Note 10 Plus.

Both models have HDR10+ certified OLED screens, Snapdragon 855 processors, and an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Samsung drops the headphone jack in the new models and the Bixby button. Users can still summon Bixby with a long press of the power button.

The Galaxy Note 10 (8GB RAM, 256GB storage) costs $949 and the Note 10 Plus (12GB RAM, 256GB or 512GB storage) starts at $1,099.

Read more specs here.