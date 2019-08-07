Manulife Q2 new business value rises 14%

Manulife (NYSE:MFC) Q2 core EPS of C$0.72 (US$0.54) beats the average analyst estimate of C$0.71 and increased from C$0.61 in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 core investment gains of C$100M (US$75M) is flat vs. Q1 and down from C$104M in Q2 2108.

Core return on common shareholders' equity of 12.7% compares with 14.0% in Q2 2018.

Expense efficiency ratio of 52.5% vs. 51.2%.

Achieved new business value of C$479M in Q2, up 14% Y/Y with Asia NBV up 7% to C$364M and Canada NBV of C$65M in line with a year earlier.

Neutral Wealth Asset Management net flows in Q2 2019 vs. net inflows of C$0.1B in the year-ago quarter.

"We delivered strong growth in new business value of 14% while expense growth was a modest 3%. Neutral net flows in our Global Wealth and Asset Management business were in line with the prior year, but improved markedly from the first quarter," said CFO Phil Witherington.

Annual actuarial review's preliminary indications suggest impact to Q2 net income will be neutral in total and for long-term care.

Conference call on Aug. 8 at 8:00 AM ET.

