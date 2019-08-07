Albemarle posts Q2 earnings beat, raises full-year earnings outlook

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) +4.9% after-hours following better than expected Q2 earnings and upgraded full-year earnings guidance, as it sold more volumes of lithium and bromine at higher prices.

ALB says Q2 revenues rose 3.7% Y/Y to $885M, or 6% growth excluding unfavorable currency exchange impacts; lithium sales gained 2.3% to $324.8M, bromine revenues climbed 15.8% to $255.4M, and catalysts sales slipped 6.5% to $266.3M.

ALB raises its full-year EPS forecast to $6.25-$6.65 from $6.10-$6.50 previously and above $6.18 analyst consensus estimate while reaffirming revenue guidance of $3.65B-$3.85B vs. $3.67B consensus.