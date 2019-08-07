Gladstone Land +1.0% after Q2 FFO beats
Aug. 07, 2019 5:30 PM ETGladstone Land Corporation (LAND)LANDBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor14 Comments
- Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) rises 1.0% in after-hours trading after Q2 FFO of $2.20M, or 12 cents per share, compares with $2.14 M, or 12 cents per share, in Q1.
- Per-share FFO beat the average analyst estimate of 8 cents.
- NAV per common share of $11.61 at June 30, 2019 fell from $12.30 at March 31, 2019.
- "Recent equity issuances, including both our preferred stock sales and the overnight common offering, have created a temporary drag on earnings for the first part of the third quarter, but the recent acquisitions should eliminate that problem," said President and CEO David Gladstone.
- Sees receiving participation rents equal to or greater than the ~$1.2 million recorded during 2018, "which we believe will provide our dividend with enough coverage for the year," according to Gladstone.
- Acquired two new farms, consisting of 3,910 total acres, located in two different states, for ~$66.8M.
- Conference call on Aug. 8 at 8:30 AM ET.
- Previously: Gladstone Land FFO beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (Aug. 7)