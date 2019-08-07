Gladstone Land +1.0% after Q2 FFO beats

  • Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LANDrises 1.0% in after-hours trading after Q2 FFO of $2.20M, or 12 cents per share, compares with $2.14 M, or 12 cents per share, in Q1.
  • Per-share FFO beat the average analyst estimate of 8 cents.
  • NAV per common share of $11.61 at June 30, 2019 fell from $12.30 at March 31, 2019.
  • "Recent equity issuances, including both our preferred stock sales and the overnight common offering, have created a temporary drag on earnings for the first part of the third quarter, but the recent acquisitions should eliminate that problem," said President and CEO David Gladstone.
  • Sees receiving participation rents equal to or greater than the ~$1.2 million recorded during 2018, "which we believe will provide our dividend with enough coverage for the year," according to Gladstone.
  • Acquired two new farms, consisting of 3,910 total acres, located in two different states, for ~$66.8M.
  • Conference call on Aug. 8 at 8:30 AM ET.
  • Previously: Gladstone Land FFO beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (Aug. 7)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.