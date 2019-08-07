Nuance +5.3% as Q3 beats on income boost

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) is up 5.3% after topping analyst expectations and boosting operating income with its fiscal Q3 report.

Revenues ticked up 1.9% to $460.2M (under comparable ASC 605 standard), and gross profit rose nearly 6% on a comparable basis to $258.5M.

With comparable expenses lighter, operating income nearly doubled to $38.5M.

Net income rose to $88.9M from a year-ago $64M.

“We generated solid revenue growth across each strategic business segment with better than expected margins, leading to better than anticipated results on the bottom line," says CEO Mark Benjamin.

Revenue breakout (percent changes compared as if still reporting under ASC 605): Hosting and professional services, $260.9M (up 6%); Product and licensing, $121.8M (down 4%); Maintenance and Support, $66.5M (down 1.6%).

