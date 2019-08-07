Third Point Re on track for underwriting profitability by year-end

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) Q2 EPS of 57 cents, trailing consensus of 53 cents, increased from 19 cents in the year-ago quarter.

"Our 101.1% combined ratio for the quarter means we are on track to achieve our goal of delivering underwriting profitability, subject to catastrophe events, by year end," said CEO Dan Malloy.

Also names Sid Sankaran, currently CFO of Oscar Health and former CFO of AIG, to its board.

Q2 gross premiums written of $82.6M increased from $49.8M in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 combined ratio of 101.1% vs. 103.6% a year earlier.

Q2 net investment return on investments managed by Third Point LLC is 2.9% vs. 1.0% a year ago.

Q2 net investment income of $69.1M vs. $31.2M a year ago.

Diluted book value per share of $14.51 at June 30, 2019.

