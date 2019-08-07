Marathon Oil unit production costs fell to lowest ever during Q2

Aug. 07, 2019 5:48 PM ETMarathon Oil Corporation (MRO)MROBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor18 Comments
  • Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO+4.5% after-hours after reporting better than expected Q2 earnings and revenues, helped by higher U.S. shale output and lower production costs.
  • MRO says Q2 total production rose 3.8% Y/Y and 12% Q/Q to 435K boe/day, including an 11% increase in U.S. output to 332M boe/day; total company oil production jumped 14% Y/Y to 218K net bbl/day, including 17% higher U.S. oil production to 192K net bbl/day from the year-ago quarter.
  • MRO's Q2 averaged realized price of crude oil and condensate in the U.S. fell 10.4% Y/Y to $59.18/bbl from $66.03 in the prior-year quarter.
  • The company also says U.S. unit production costs fell 14% Y/Y to $4.89/bbl, the lowest quarterly average unit production costs since MRO became an independent E&P company in 2011.
  • MRO also increases its share buyback program by $950M to $1.5B.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.