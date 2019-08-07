Marathon Oil unit production costs fell to lowest ever during Q2
Aug. 07, 2019 5:48 PM ETMarathon Oil Corporation (MRO)MROBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor18 Comments
- Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) +4.5% after-hours after reporting better than expected Q2 earnings and revenues, helped by higher U.S. shale output and lower production costs.
- MRO says Q2 total production rose 3.8% Y/Y and 12% Q/Q to 435K boe/day, including an 11% increase in U.S. output to 332M boe/day; total company oil production jumped 14% Y/Y to 218K net bbl/day, including 17% higher U.S. oil production to 192K net bbl/day from the year-ago quarter.
- MRO's Q2 averaged realized price of crude oil and condensate in the U.S. fell 10.4% Y/Y to $59.18/bbl from $66.03 in the prior-year quarter.
- The company also says U.S. unit production costs fell 14% Y/Y to $4.89/bbl, the lowest quarterly average unit production costs since MRO became an independent E&P company in 2011.
- MRO also increases its share buyback program by $950M to $1.5B.