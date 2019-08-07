Chevron says Venezuela events may have 'significant impacts'

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) warns its activities in Venezuela "may result in significant impacts on the company’s results of operation in future periods," according to an SEC filing.

CVX's language has evolved from the previous 10-Q filing, when the company said developments in Venezuela could lead to "increased business disruption and volatility in the associated financial results."

CVX puts the carrying value of its investments in the country at ~$2.7B, and it recognized $21M in losses from its share of net income from Venezuelan equity affiliates during this year's H1.

Last month, CVX secured a 90-day waiver from the U.S. Treasury Department that allows it to continue operating in Venezuela despite U.S. sanctions, but it is unclear whether the company will win another waiver once the current one expires.