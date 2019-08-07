PennantPark Investment -0.9% after Q3 results miss estimates
Aug. 07, 2019
- PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) slips 0.9% in after-hours trading after fiscal Q3 net investment income per share of 17 cents misses the consensus estimate of 18 cents, unchanged from the year-ago quarter.
- Q3 investment income of $28.1M trails the average analyst estimate of $29.2M and rose from $24.8M in the year-ago quarter.
- Q3 net expenses of $16.5M increased from $13.0M in Q3 2018.
- Chairman and CEO Art Penn said the company's "earnings stream will continue to improve based on a gradual increase in our debt-to-equity ratio, while maintaining a prudent debt profile."
- Net change in net assets resulting from operations totaled $5.6M in Q3 2019 vs. $16.9M in the year-ago quarter.
- Net asset value of $8.74 per share at June 30, 2019 fell from $9.11 at Sept. 30, 2018.
