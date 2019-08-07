Infinera +7.6% amid Q2 beat on stronger synergies

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) is up 7.6% postmarket following its Q2 earnings, where it produced a better-than-expected loss on significantly higher revenues.

Revenues rose 47% Y/Y and increased nearly 4% from the first quarter, to $306.9M.

Gross margin fell to 30.7% from Q1's 35.3% and a year-ago 43.9%.

And net loss widened to $42M, from last quarter's loss of $41.2M and a year-ago loss of $1.3M.

“Continued progress on our integration program, which we expect to largely complete in the fourth quarter of 2019, is enabling synergies to track ahead of prior commitments," says CEO Tom Fallon. "Based on this foundation, we expect to return to non-GAAP profitability and positive cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2019."

Revenue breakout: Product, $226.9M (up 29.4%); Services, $69.4M (up 110.6%).

For Q3, it's guiding to revenue (non-GAAP) of $320M-$340M (vs. consensus for $327.96M), gross margin of 32% plus or minus 200 basis points, operating margin of about -7%, and EPS of -$0.19 to -$0.15 (vs. expectations for -$0.15).

Press release