IAMGOLD cuts full-year production view, sees higher costs

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) -4.2% after-hours following a reported larger than expected Q2 loss and negative guidance that includes lower gold production and higher costs.

IAG cuts its full-year total gold production guidance to 765K-810K oz. primarily due to lower production expected at its Rosebel mine resulting from the temporary suspension of mining activities and lower grades realized in H1.

IAG raises guidance for cost of sales per oz. sold to $910-$960/oz. and all-in sustaining costs to $1,090-$1,130/oz., citing higher waste volumes being classified as operational waste as opposed to capitalized stripping and lower owner-operator sales volumes relative to previous guidance.

IAG also cuts FY 2019 capex guidance by $80M to $275M, +/- 5%, primarily due to timing of spend on the haul road construction and deferral of non-critical infrastructure at Saramacca, and lower capitalized stripping at Rosebel as a result of mine sequencing.

For Q2, IAG reports attributable gold production fell 4% Y/Y to 198K oz. from 214K oz. in the prior-year quarter, at all-in sustaining costs of $1,132/oz., up 5% Y/Y.