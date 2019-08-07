Italy to give ArcelorMittal guarantees to avoid Ilva shutdown - Reuters

Italy's government is set to offer legal guarantees to ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to ensure that the steelmaker does not shut down the Ilva plant it bought last year, Reuters reports.

The coalition government will add the new legal shield to a broader decree on industrial disputes approved by the cabinet on Tuesday, according to the report.

The Italian parliament in June revoked the legal immunity that MT received as part of its purchase of the heavily polluting steel plant, which the company promised to bring up to required environmental standards; MT has threatened to shut down the plant unless the legal protection is restored.