Fox posts solid Q4 beat as stand-alone company

Aug. 07, 2019 6:57 PM ETFOX, FOXABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor10 Comments
  • Fox (FOX, FOXA) posted a strong fiscal Q4 report as it embarked on its life as a stand-alone company post-Twenty-First Century Fox.
  • "The strategic rationale for the formation of Fox Corp., with our unique set of assets, is underscored by our strong Fiscal 2019 operational and financial results that include top-line growth across our operating segments and key revenue categories," says Executive Chairman/CEO Lachlan Murdoch.
  • Revenues overall grew 5% thanks largely to TV affiliate fees that made up for an ad decline amid fewer FIFA World Cup matches and lower political ad revenues.
  • Attributable net income dropped to $454M from $471M amid impact from Fox stand-alone costs compared to 21CF cost allocations the year before.
  • Revenue by segment: Cable Network Programming, $1.3B (up 2.2%); Television, $1.18B (up 5.2%).
  • Revenue by component: Affiliate fee, $1.41B (up 7.4%); Advertising, $918M (down 6%).
  • EBITDA by segment: Cable Network Programming, $602M (up 4.2%); Television, $214M (up 92.8%).
  • After hours: FOX +0.6%; FOXA -1.6%.
  • Press release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.