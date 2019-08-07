Fox posts solid Q4 beat as stand-alone company
Aug. 07, 2019
- Fox (FOX, FOXA) posted a strong fiscal Q4 report as it embarked on its life as a stand-alone company post-Twenty-First Century Fox.
- "The strategic rationale for the formation of Fox Corp., with our unique set of assets, is underscored by our strong Fiscal 2019 operational and financial results that include top-line growth across our operating segments and key revenue categories," says Executive Chairman/CEO Lachlan Murdoch.
- Revenues overall grew 5% thanks largely to TV affiliate fees that made up for an ad decline amid fewer FIFA World Cup matches and lower political ad revenues.
- Attributable net income dropped to $454M from $471M amid impact from Fox stand-alone costs compared to 21CF cost allocations the year before.
- Revenue by segment: Cable Network Programming, $1.3B (up 2.2%); Television, $1.18B (up 5.2%).
- Revenue by component: Affiliate fee, $1.41B (up 7.4%); Advertising, $918M (down 6%).
- EBITDA by segment: Cable Network Programming, $602M (up 4.2%); Television, $214M (up 92.8%).
- After hours: FOX +0.6%; FOXA -1.6%.
