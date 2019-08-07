NRG Energy Q2 adjusted EBITDA slides 19%, reaffirms full-year guidance

NRG Energy (NRG -1.8% ) is lower after Q2 earnings more than doubled from the previous year but missed Wall Street estimates.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA fell 19% Y/Y to $240M, driven by higher supply costs, milder weather and capacity obligations, partially offset by the acquisition of XOOM.

Operating revenues for the quarter came in flat at $2.46B, and cost of operations fell 2% Y/Y to $1.84B.

NRG says it realized $261M of its cost savings target through Q2 as part of its previously announced Transformation Plan and is on track to realize $590M in savings in 2019.

NRG reaffirms full-year guidance, seeing adjusted EBITDA of $1.85B-$2.05B and free cash flow before growth investments of $1.25B-$1.45B.