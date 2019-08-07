Huntsman sell two units to Thai-based petrochem company for $2.1B

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) agrees to sell its chemical intermediates and its surfactants units to Thailand-based petrochemicals company Indorama Ventures for $2.07B.

The purchase price includes $2B in cash plus the transfer of as much as $76M in net underfunded pension and other retirement benefit liabilities.

Under the deal terms, Indorama Ventures would acquire HUN's manufacturing facilities located in Port Neches, Tex., Dayton, Tex., Chocolate Bayou, Tex., Ankleshwar, India, and Botany, Australia.

The move allows HUN to exit one of its slowest growing businesses and obtain cash to expand its core polyurethane business as well as accelerate a $1B stock buyback program.