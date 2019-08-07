SNC-Lavalin approved by Ontario court to sell Highway 407 stake to CPPIB

Aug. 07, 2019 1:54 PM ETSNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNCAF)SNCAFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • SNC-Lavalin (OTCPK:SNCAF +4.4%) agrees to sell a 10.01% stake in the Toronto's 407 International toll road to Canada Pension Plan Investment Board for as much as C$3.25B.
  • The move follows a favorable court ruling and marks the end of a conflict among the shareholders of the 67-mile highway.
  • SNC shares are rebounding in Toronto trade after plunging to a 15-year low yesterday when its largest shareholder, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec, said the company must improve its project execution.
