FleetCor surges after beat-and-raise quarter, suggests M&A moves coming

FleetCor Technologies (FLT +8.2% ) is today's top gainer on the S&P 500 after beating estimates for Q2 earnings and revenues while slightly raising full-year guidance.

FLT says Q2 total revenue rose 11% Y/Y to $647M, well above the company's expectations, driven by double digit growth rates in corporate payments, tolls and lodging, and FLT's fuel category finished 9% higher.

FLT sees lower fuel prices and unfavorable foreign exchange rates as likely macro headwinds in H2 2019 but likely will be completely offset by lower interest expense and the impact of prior acquisitions.

The company says it anticipates a couple of tuck-in acquisitions ahead in its fuel, corporate payments and lodging segments, with each deal likely worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

FLT raises full-year guidance for adjusted EPS to $11.53-$11.83 from $11.47-$11.77 previously and in line with $11.70 analyst consensus and sees total revenue o f $2.625B-$2.675B from its prior view of $2.6 B-$2.66B.