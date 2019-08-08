Pakistan suspends trade ties with India

Pakistani stocks dropped for a sixth straight day after the government suspended bilateral trade with India in a deepening spat over the disputed Kashmir region.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index is down 2.2% , sliding to a new four-year low.

On Monday, India said its central government would scrap Article 370, a constitutional provision that allowed the state of Jammu and Kashmir to make its own laws and granted special rights and privileges to permanent residents.

