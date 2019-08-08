Puerto Rico gets third governor in less than a week

Puerto Rico's Justice Secretary Wanda Vázquez has been sworn in as the U.S. territory's new governor, hours after her predecessor - Pedro Pierluisi - was forced to stand down by the Supreme Court.

She's the third politician to occupy the post in less than a week. Ricardo Rossello resigned on Friday after street protests prompted by the leak of offensive messages.

Puerto Rico is about three years into a deeply unpopular restructuring of about $129B in debt and unfunded pensions, and there is still no clear resolution in sight