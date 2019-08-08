Visa latest to weigh in on gun purchases

Unlike PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Square (NYSE:SQ), Visa (NYSE:V) will continue to facilitate gun purchases as long as it is legal for people to buy guns.

"We are guided by the federal laws in a country, and our job is to create and to facilitate fair and secure commerce," said CEO Alfred Kelly, the latest corporate leader to address the issue of gun control after the weekend mass shootings in Texas and Ohio.

"We shouldn't tell people they can't purchase a 32-ounce soda. We shouldn’t tell people they can't buy reproductive drugs."