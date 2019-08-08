Futures up after yesterday's wild swings

Following a bout of market volatility, stocks across the world appear to be stabilizing amid stronger-than-expected Chinese trade data that eased concerns about a sharp deterioration in the global economic outlook.

U.S. stocks whipsawed yesterday, with the DJIA swinging more than 600 points at its widest span, while Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said trade headwinds could justify additional rate cuts.

Ahead of the open, the Dow and S&P 500 are up 0.4% , while the Nasdaq is ahead by 0.6% .

Bond yields have also rebounded from significant lows, with the 10-year advancing 3 bps to 1.72% after tumbling as low as 1.53% on Wednesday.