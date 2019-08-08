Safehold announces pricing of public offering and concurrent private placement
Aug. 08, 2019 5:51 AM ETiStar Inc. (STAR), SAFESAFE, STARBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) has priced an underwritten public offering of 3M shares of its common stock for total gross proceeds of ~$84M.
- Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 450K shares.
- The offering is expected to close on August 12.
- Safehold to sell 6M common stock in a private placement to iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) at the public offering price.
- The Company raised total gross proceeds of $252M in the public offering and concurrent iStar placement.
- The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering and concurrent private placement to make additional ground lease investments, to repay borrowings outstanding under its revolving credit facility and for general business purposes.
- SAFE -2.15% premarket.