Crude comeback as Saudis make phone calls

Saudi Arabia has reportedly phoned other oil producers to discuss possible policy responses following crude's 4.7% plunge on Wednesday to seven-month lows.

The kingdom, which has already cut production more than required under the OPEC+ agreement, said it won't tolerate a continued slide in prices and is considering all options.

The U.S. benchmark crude rose 3.2% to $52.72/bbl after the Saudi efforts were revealed.

Planned OPEC+ gatherings are also set for the week starting Sept. 9 in Abu Dhabi.

