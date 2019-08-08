Roan Resources +18% on Q2 profit and increased production

Roan Resources (NYSE:ROAN) jumps 17.9% in pre-market as the company said that it is was able to beat production on a significantly lower capital spend, and recently completed optimized wells are performing in-line with expectations and are costing less than original forecasts.

Q2 production expanded ~41% Y/Y to ~50.8 MBoe/d with product mix of 26% oil, 29% NGLs, and 45% gas.

Roan witnessed a decline in overall average realized prices primarily due to further weakness in the NGL and natural gas markets; consolidated price was down 24% to $20.99/Boe; oil price declined 14% to $57.76/bbl, NGL declined 45.3% to $11.08/bbl and natural gas prices were down 32% to $1.04/Mcf.

Capital expenditures totaled ~$114.3M, a $58.5M reduction as compared to Q1 2019 and below adjusted guidance by $26M.

Reported Q2 net income of $27.2M, a turnaround from loss of $22.7M last year.

For the remainder of the year, the Company is projecting it will be in ethane rejection instead of ethane recovery, hence it updated its 2019 production guidance to be between 50.5 MBoe/d and 53.5 MBoe/d.

Also reduced 2019 production expense guidance to $2.80 - $3.10/boe.

Forecasts capital expenditures to be between $495M - $525M, down $30M from the prior top-end of guidance

Previously: Roan Resources beats on revenue (Aug. 7)