BHP to invest $283M in Ruby gas

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) approves $283M investment to develop the Ruby oil and gas project, in Trinidad and Tobago, and the company said that total investment for the project to be ~$500M.

The project has estimated recoverable 2C resources of 13.2M barrels of oil and 274B cubic feet of natural gas.

First production is expected in 2021 year and is estimated to increase production by ~16,000 bbl/day of oil and ~80mcf/day gross at its peak.

The project is jointly owned by BHP, which acts as operator and holds ~69%, while Heritage Petroleum and National Gas of Trinidad and Tobago hold 20.13% and 11.41%, respectively.