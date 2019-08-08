AMC Entertainment +6% on strong Q2 traffic

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) reports attendance rose 6.3% in Q2 to 97.0M.

Admissions revenue was flat at $895.5M and beverage revenue rose 10% to $492.5M.

AMC generated record U.S. food and beverage per patron of $5.58 (+5.5% Y/Y) and total food and beverage per patron of $5.08 (+3.9%).

The company says it believes the A-List program was profitable in the first half of 2019 compared to estimated results if the program had not existed.

Shares of AMC are up 6.08% premarket to $12.04.

Previously: AMC Entertainment EPS misses by $0.02, beats on revenue (Aug. 8)