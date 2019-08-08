PlayAGS -19% after earnings miss, double downgrade

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) slides in early trading after taking on a pair of analysts downgrades.

Deutsche Bank lowers AGS to a Hold rating from Buy and Bank of America Merrill Lynch slides the stock down two notches to Underperform from Buy.

PlayAGS posted a disappointing Q2 report, with adjusted EBITDA falling slightly to $35.75M on top of sales and profit misses.

Shares of PlayAGS are down 19.07% premarket to $14.00 vs. the 52-week trading range of $17.10 to $32.80.

