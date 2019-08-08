Brookfield Asset Q2 FRE rises on capital raised in flagship funds

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Q2 FFO per share of $1.09 beats the consensus estimate of 80 cents and grew from 77 cents in the year ago quarter.

Q2 revenue of $16.9B, exceeding consensus of $14.3B, increased from $13.3B a year earlier.

Q2 fee-related earnings before performance fees totaled $263M, up 33%, due to higher levels of private fund fee-bearing capital from capital raised in flagship funds in the last twelve months across real estate, infrastructure, and private equity strategies.

Asset management segment FFO of $400M vs. $241M a year ago.

Real estate segment FFO of $316M vs.$206M a year ago.

Infrastructure segment FFO of $62M vs. $86M.

Private equity FFO of $326M vs. $282M.

Reached a first close of $14.5B for fourth flagship infrastructure fund during the quarter.

Q2 cash available for distribution and/or reinvestment of $599M increased from $450M a year ago.

At quarter end, $35B of uncalled fund commitments available for investment.

Conference call at 10:50 AM.

