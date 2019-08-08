Apple devices + mobile apps show potential to screen for Alzheimer's

Initial results from a feasibility study conducted by drug firm Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), behavioral data platform developer Evidation Health and Apple showed that an iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad and the Beddit sleep monitoring device, combined with digital apps, may be able to differentiate people with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and mild Alzheimer's disease dementia. The data were presented at the Association for Computing Machinery's KDD conference in Anchorage.

The 12-week study evaluated 113 subjects aged 60-75 in real-world settings to determine if the devices and apps could help identify cognitive and behavioral differences among the participants with and without MCI.

Results showed that the devices plus apps have the potential to monitor symptoms of people diagnosed with MCI or mild Alzheimer's disease dementia, detect cognitive changes that could indicate MCI, test the efficacy of treatments and therapies and accelerate the development of treatments, in conjunction with traditional diagnostic tools, to improve the accuracy of diagnoses.

Research is ongoing.