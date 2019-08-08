Party City on watch after disappointing Q2 results

Party City (NYSE:PRTY) reports comparable sales fell 2.1% in Q2 to miss the consensus mark for a drop of 0.8%. Management points to a helium shortage as a headwind of 80 basis points during the quarter.

Gross margin came in at 37.1% of sales vs. 40.7% consensus and 41.0% a year ago.

The retailer generated adjusted EBITDA of $81.0M vs. $94.0M consensus.

Looking ahead, Party City anticipates full-year revenue of $2.40B to $2.45B vs. $2.48B consensus and EPS of $1.26 to $1.36 vs. $1.66 consensus.

