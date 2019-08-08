Cato posts sales growth in July

Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) reports sales rose 1% to $57.5M.

Same-store sales for the four week-period ended on ended August 3 were up 4%.

Sales for Q2 were up to $210.2M.

"Sales were above our expectations," notes CEO John Cato.

"We are encouraged by our current trend, however we remain cautious about the second half of the year. In addition, given the effect of new tariffs now impacting apparel, jewelry, shoes and accessories, the second half will be even more challenging," he adds.

Cato will release full Q2 results on August 22.

Source: Press Release