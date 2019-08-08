Himax meets estimates, forecasts downside Q3

Himax (NASDAQ:HIMX) reports in-line Q2 results with downside Q3 guidance that sees a revenue decline of about 2% to 7% Q/Q or about $158-166M compared to the $185.98M consensus. The company expects a loss per share of $0.05 to $0.03 versus the $0.01 loss estimate.

Q2 gross margin was 19.5%, below the 19.7% estimate.

Revenue breakdown: Display drivers for large-sized panels, $59.3M (-2% Y/Y); Display drivers for small and medium panels, $81.7M (-9%); Non-driver products, $28.3M (-10%).

Earnings call starts at 8 AM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.