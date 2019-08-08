Senior Housing Q2 SP NOI falls 1.1% on Five Star restructuring
Aug. 08, 2019
- Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) Q2 normalized FFO of 34 cents per share, in-line with consensus, vs. 44 cents in the year-ago quarter.
- Q2 revenue of $262.0M beats consensus of $256.1M and slips from $277.2M a year ago.
- Q2 same-property cash net operating income fell 1.1%, primarily due to lower rent paid by its largest tenant, Five Star Senior Living, under a restructuring arrangement.
- During the quarter SNH sold eight medical office buildings for ~$10.6M. In July, the company sold three more MOBs for $5.0M.
- Sees selling or having agreements to sell ~$900M of assets by year; has sold or has agreements to sell 50 properties for $197M.
- Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.
