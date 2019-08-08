Bayer to acquire remaining stake in BlueRock Therapeutics for up to $600M

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) has agreed to acquire the 59.2% of privately held BlueRock Therapeutics that it does not own for $240M in upfront cash plus up to $360M contingent on the achievement of certain development milestones. The transaction should close this quarter.

The company acquired 40.8% of the cell therapy developer when it established BlueRock with Versant Ventures in 2016 with $225M in Series A financing. Bayer will own full rights to its CELL+GENE platform.

BlueRock's lead program is in Parkinson's disease.