Stamps.com +15% after earnings smasher
Aug. 08, 2019 7:36 AM ETStamps.com Inc. (STMP)STMPBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) races higher after topping estimates on both lines of its Q2 report amid the new strategic direction of the company.
- Adjusted EBITDA came in at $39.3M vs. $32.2M consensus off of mailing and shipping revenue growth of 0.9%.
- Looking ahead, Stamps.com expects full-year EBITDA of $120M to $150M vs. $131M consensus and EPS of $3.60 to $4.85 vs. $3.96 consensus and $3.35 to $4.85 prior view.
- STMP +14.55% premarket to $53.00.
