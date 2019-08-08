Gogo +8% on revenue beat, in-line outlook

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) +8% reports Q2 results that beat revenue estimates and reaffirmed the FY19 outlook with revenue of $800-850M (consensus: $822.43M).

Q2 adjusted EBITDA was $37.8M versus the $18.1M consensus.

Commercial Aviation NA aircraft online fell 13% Y/Y to 2,443. Commercial Aviation NA average total aircraft equivalent dropped 14% to 2,480. Commercial Aviation NA ARPA was $0.14M, up 20% Y/Y.

Business Aviation satellites online totaled 5,099 (-2% Y/Y). Business Aviation ATG online was up 11% to 5,462.

Earnings call starts at 8:30 AM ET with a webcast here.

