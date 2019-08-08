National Health Investors lowers 2019 guidance midpoint by a penny

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) tightens its 2019 normalized FFO per share guidance to $5.44-$5.50 from $5.43-$5.53.

Compares with consensus estimate of $5.48.

Guidance range reflects volatile economic conditions as well as the impact of three non-performing leases which account for less than 1% of Q2 2019 revenue.

Q2 normalized FFO per share of $1.36 misses consensus estimate by a penny and compares with $1.38 in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 revenue of $78.1M, beating the consensus of $77.6M, increased from $73.0M in the year-ago quarter.

Conference call at 12:00 PM ET.

