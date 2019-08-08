Geenlane inks distribution deal with Canopy Growth for Storz & Bickel vaporizers in U.S.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) inks an agreement with Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) to continue the latter's exclusive distribution of Storz & Bickel vaporizers in the U.S.

CGC acquired Storz & Bickel in December 2018 while Greenland has been the exclusive U.S. distributor since January 2018, boasting a network of more than 11K retail locations. It will continue to distribute the vaporizers in Canada as well.

Storz & Bickel's top brand is the Volcano vaporizer, introduced in 2000. Next up is the Bluetooth-controlled Volcano Hybrid that Greenland says has faster heat-up times, better airflow management, a rotatable tube system for an alternate inhalation method and a user-friendly touch display.