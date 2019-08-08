Keurig Dr Pepper +2% after margins top expectations

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP -0.9% ) reports coffee systems sales rose 4.3% in Q2 and beverage concentrate sales were up 3.1% to offset a 4.9% decline in packaged beverages sales.

The company recorded strong underlying net sales growth of 2.6%, driven by increased volume/mix of 2.1% and higher net price realization of 0.5%.

Gross margin was 57.5% of sales vs 56.5% consensus and operating margin was 25.0% vs. 24.7% consensus.

Looking ahead, KDP expects full-year revenue growth of around 2% vs. +1.5% consensus and EPS of $1.20 to $1.22 vs. $1.22 consensus.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper are up 1.78% premarket to $28.10.

