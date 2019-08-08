Kraft Heinz -3% after organic sales decline in 1H

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) falls after playing catch-up with its earnings releases.

Q1 sales came in at $5.96B vs. $6.06B consensus and adjusted EBITDA was $1.43B vs. $1.44B consensus.

Q2 sales were recorded at $6.41B vs. $6.59B and adjusted EBITDA was $1.60B vs. $1.70B consensus.

For the full six months, organic sales fell 1.5% Y/Y. Pricing was down 1.3 percentage points versus the prior year period, primarily reflecting unfavorable promotional timing in North America, as well as price reductions to reflect lower key commodity(2) costs in the U.S. Volume/mix decreased 0.2 percentage points as unfavorable changes in retail inventory levels in North America and lower shipments in EMEA and Rest of World markets more than offset solid consumption growth in the U.S. and Canada.

"The level of decline we experienced in the first half of this year is nothing we should find acceptable moving forward," says Kraft Heinz CEO Miguel Patrico. "We have significant work ahead of us to set our strategic priorities and change the trajectory of our business," he adds.

Shares of KHC are down 2.62% premarket to $30.06.

