AngloGold's H1 profit rises with boost from Kibali JV

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) -0.5% pre-market after reporting a 21% increase in H1 headline EPS to $0.29 from $0.24 in the year-earlier period, in line with the company's guidance.

AU says H1 production fell 4.6% Y/Y to 1.55M oz. at $792/oz. cash cost, down from $807/oz. in the year-ago quarter, and all-in sustaining costs fell 2% Y/Y to $1,002/oz.

AU says the best performances during the period were from the Kibali mine in Democratic Republic of Congo, the Geita mine in Tanzania and the Tropicana mine in Australia.

Kibali is co-owned by AngloGold, Barrick Gold and DRC's state-owned Societe Miniere de Kilo-Moto.

For Q2, production rose 7% Y/Y to 801K oz. from Q1 output of 752K oz., free cash flow increased to $78M vs. an outflow of $109M in Q1, and the average gold price received of $1,302/oz. was only $5/oz. higher than in Q1.

CEO Kelvin Dushinsky says AU has seen a high level of interest in the company's last two South African mining assets: Mponeng, the world's deepest mine, and surface operations, which include Mine Waste Solutions.