Hemispherx Bio up 24% premarket on encouraging Ampligen data

Thinly traded nano cap Hemispherx Biopharma (NYSEMKT:HEB) is up 24% premarket on average volume in reaction to positive results from a Phase 1 study evaluating a combination therapy that included Ampligen (rintatolimod) in patients with recurrent ovarian cancer.

The data showed the the combination of Ampligen, Intron A and celecoxib showed no additional toxicity when added to chemo agent cisplatin while demonstrating a potential survival benefit in metastatic (stage 4) subjects.

A Phase 2 trial assessing the combination in this patient population is underway at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

Ampligen is an immunomodulatory agent used to treat chronic fatigue syndrome in certain countries. It is not approved in the U.S.