BlackRock TCP Q2 NII beats, NAV declines

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) net investment income of 41 cents per share beats consensus of 40 cents and exceeds dividend of 36 cents.
Q2 total investment income of $48.2M, exceeding the average analyst estimate of $47.5M, fell from $48.4M a year earlier.
Net decrease in net assets resulting from operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $10.8M, or 18 cents per share.
Net asset value per share at June 30, 2019 was $13.64 compared with $14.18 at March 31, 2019.
"We out-earned our dividend for the 29th consecutive quarter, generating strong investment income and robust originations in the second quarter," said Chairman and CEO Howard Levkowitz.
Net asset value declined 3.8%, almost entirely due to one underperforming asset.
Originations totaled $232M for the quarter.
Q2 total acquisitions were $232.2M and total dispositions were $117.1M.
Conference call at 1:00 PM ET.
Previously: BlackRock TCP Capital NII beats by $0.01, beats on total investment income (Aug. 8)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox