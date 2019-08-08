BlackRock TCP Q2 NII beats, NAV declines

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) net investment income of 41 cents per share beats consensus of 40 cents and exceeds dividend of 36 cents.

Q2 total investment income of $48.2M, exceeding the average analyst estimate of $47.5M, fell from $48.4M a year earlier.

Net decrease in net assets resulting from operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $10.8M, or 18 cents per share.

Net asset value per share at June 30, 2019 was $13.64 compared with $14.18 at March 31, 2019.

"We out-earned our dividend for the 29th consecutive quarter, generating strong investment income and robust originations in the second quarter," said Chairman and CEO Howard Levkowitz.

Net asset value declined 3.8%, almost entirely due to one underperforming asset.

Originations totaled $232M for the quarter.

Q2 total acquisitions were $232.2M and total dispositions were $117.1M.

Conference call at 1:00 PM ET.

