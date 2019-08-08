Norwegian Cruise Line -1.4% after light guide

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) tracks lower in early trading after the company's profit guidance update disappoints.

Norwegian anticipates Q3 EPS of ~$2.15 vs. $2.24 consensus and FY19 EPS of $5.00 to $5.10 vs. $5.19 consensus and $5.40 to $5.50 prior view.

"The underlying fundamentals of our business remain strong across all core markets, and we continue to expect record financial results in 2019, despite the impact from the change in federal regulations which resulted in the cessation of premium-priced Cuba sailings," notes Norwegian CEO Frank Del Rio on the voyage ahead.

NCLH -1.38% premarket to $46.98.

