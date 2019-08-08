Lifetime Brands missed Q2 estimates; Lowered FY2019 outlook

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) reports revenue declined 3.4% in Q2, on a constant currency basis.

U.S. net sales decreased 4.6% to $123.09M and International net sales dropped 1.1% to $19.44M.

Adjusted gross margin rate up 180 bps to 36.8%.

FY2019 Guidance: Net sales: $755M to $760M; Income from operations: $26M to $29M; Adjusted EBITDA: $66M to $70M; Net income: $3M to $5.5M; Adjusted net income: $10.55M to $13M; Diluted EPS: $0.14 to $0.26; Adjusted diluted EPS: $0.50to $0.62; Weighted-average diluted shares: 21M; Tax rate: 28%.

