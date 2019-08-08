Camping World -28% as profit pressures intensify

Shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH) collapse in early trading after the company's adjusted EBITDA guidance rattles investors.

Camping World expects full-year adjusted EBITDA to be in the mid-to-low $200M range to trail the consensus estimate of $283M by a wide margin.

Management cited industry-driven margin pressures, changes in product mix and the impact from inventory reduction programs as profit drags.

CWH -28.23% premarket to $7.45 on volume of over 173K.

